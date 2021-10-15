Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €132.50 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.08 ($155.38).

Airbus stock opened at €113.36 ($133.36) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €108.57. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

