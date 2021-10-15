The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$56.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

