Troika Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRKA) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 18th

Troika Media Group’s (NASDAQ:TRKA) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 18th. Troika Media Group had issued 5,783,133 shares in its IPO on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ TRKA opened at $1.46 on Friday. Troika Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRKA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

