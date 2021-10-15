Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lyft traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.96. Approximately 219,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,983,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.49.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

