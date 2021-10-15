Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as low as $88.00 and last traded at $88.28. 6,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 802,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.66.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,579,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.