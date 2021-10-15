Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 255,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 12,122,555 shares.The stock last traded at $41.97 and had previously closed at $43.54.

The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,319,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

