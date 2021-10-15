APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 42807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APA. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get APA alerts:

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after buying an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,674,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.