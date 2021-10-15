Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

10/8/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

9/18/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

9/7/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

8/17/2021 – Prelude Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,705. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after buying an additional 644,756 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,452,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after buying an additional 300,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after buying an additional 258,627 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

