Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Increases By 108.3%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:ACP opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $12.67.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
