Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Increases By 108.3%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACP opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 31.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.