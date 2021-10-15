Short Interest in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Increases By 112.5%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSPU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17. Global SPAC Partners has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.30.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.