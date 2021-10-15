Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the September 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
OTCMKTS IBDSF opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.47.
About Iberdrola
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.