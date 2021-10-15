Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the September 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

OTCMKTS IBDSF opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

