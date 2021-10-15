BMO Capital Markets Trims Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Target Price to C$50.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.00.

TSE DND opened at C$35.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -49.71. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$19.42 and a 1 year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently -7.77%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

