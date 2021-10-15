Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

TSE:CVE opened at C$14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.77. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.60.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

