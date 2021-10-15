Scotiabank Trims Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Target Price to C$4.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.00.

TSE CMMC opened at C$3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$778.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.58.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$747,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,099,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,344,091.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

