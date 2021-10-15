AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Given New C$1.85 Price Target at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of AKT.A stock opened at C$1.42 on Tuesday. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

