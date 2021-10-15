Scotiabank Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$35.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.86.

Get Cameco alerts:

TSE:CCO opened at C$31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of C$12.45 billion and a PE ratio of -548.95. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$33.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.74.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.