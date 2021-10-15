Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.55.

Shares of AAV opened at C$6.58 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.52.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

