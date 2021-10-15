Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 367.77.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

