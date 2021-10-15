Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CEO James D. Nesci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $134,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Thomas Goldstein bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 61,675 shares of company stock valued at $855,045.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

