HCA Healthcare (HCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCA opened at $242.51 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.56 and its 200 day moving average is $224.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

