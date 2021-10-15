Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Reduced by Analyst

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Howard Hughes in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). BWS Financial also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.62.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,247,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.