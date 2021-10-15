Equities Analysts Set Expectations for L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

NYSE LHX opened at $236.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.37. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $238.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,174 shares of company stock valued at $96,940,483. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

