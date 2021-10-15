Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Radius Health, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Radius Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Radius Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

