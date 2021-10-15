Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.05. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

