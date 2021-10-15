Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Reduced by Analyst

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

