Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.89.

CG stock opened at C$9.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.83. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -6.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.79%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

