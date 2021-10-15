Andrew Livingston Buys 216 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 876.40 ($11.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 930.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 853.48. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The company has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on HWDN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

