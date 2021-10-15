Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £149.50 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 23 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($195.32).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 18 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($193.31).
Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 630.60 ($8.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 727.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,559.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.
