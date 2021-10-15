Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £149.50 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 23 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($195.32).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 18 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($193.31).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 630.60 ($8.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 727.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,559.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 963 ($12.58) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 821.61 ($10.73).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

