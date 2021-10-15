-$1.62 EPS Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.41). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($5.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

RLMD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $24.68 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $431.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

