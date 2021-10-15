Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Andrew Ross Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Andrew Ross bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 773 ($10.10) on Friday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £773.88 million and a P/E ratio of 12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 843.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 817.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

