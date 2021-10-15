Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €12.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORA. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.51 ($14.72).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.48 ($11.15) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.90. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

