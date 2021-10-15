ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MT. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.56 ($45.36).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.