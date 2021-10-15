ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €16.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENI. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.41 ($14.60).

ENI stock opened at €11.99 ($14.10) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion and a PE ratio of -168.91. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €11.90 ($14.00). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.44.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

