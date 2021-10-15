Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,220.83 ($29.02).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BRBY opened at GBX 1,908.50 ($24.93) on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The firm has a market cap of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,895.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,025.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82.

In related news, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total transaction of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Also, insider Julie Brown purchased 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98). Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $82,473,024 in the last quarter.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.