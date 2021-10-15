Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) PT Raised to GBX 845

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 845 ($11.04) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:APTD opened at GBX 645 ($8.43) on Monday. Aptitude Software Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 669.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 642.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.14 million and a P/E ratio of 48.86.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.