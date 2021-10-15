Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.69

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.69 and traded as high as C$5.10. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 51,065 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.06 million and a P/E ratio of -17.12.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.