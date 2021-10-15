Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.47

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.34. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 29,237 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
