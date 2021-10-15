Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.47

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.34. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 29,237 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth $6,563,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth $5,036,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth about $351,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

