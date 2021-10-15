Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Down 0.2%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.07 and last traded at C$13.13. Approximately 233,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 124,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.16.

SGR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

