Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $1.82. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 48,873 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.