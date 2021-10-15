Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $1.82. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 48,873 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

