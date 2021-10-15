SureRemit Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $2,093.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

