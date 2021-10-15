Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Up 0.7%

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) shares shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.10 ($1.27). 25,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 582,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.26).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21. The company has a market capitalization of £728.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

