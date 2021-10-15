VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Up 0.5%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.97. 1,365,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,878,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66.

