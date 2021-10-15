JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 444 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 441 ($5.76). Approximately 136,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 245,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.75).

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of £688.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 444.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.51.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

