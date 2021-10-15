SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.50 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48). 1,053,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,031,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.92.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.