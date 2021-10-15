Velas (VLX) Market Capitalization Achieves $322.67 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $322.67 million and $6.83 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001400 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

