Nano (NANO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.61 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $5.41 or 0.00009117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $720.68 million and approximately $16.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,320.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.16 or 0.06428023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.00 or 0.00311869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $627.27 or 0.01057424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00093633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.81 or 0.00453140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.81 or 0.00333463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00298271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

