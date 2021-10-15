stETH (Lido) Market Cap Hits $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00116868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,398.14 or 1.00130123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.60 or 0.06381560 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

