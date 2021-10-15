Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $3.23 on Top Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $323,350.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $3.23 or 0.00005452 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00231481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00094734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

