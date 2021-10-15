Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $15.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.52 billion and the highest is $15.96 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $59.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

SYY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 36.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 323.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 111,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

