Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 495.34 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 487 ($6.36). 138,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 177,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486 ($6.35).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 498.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 496.78. The company has a market capitalization of £527.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.